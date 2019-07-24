Canada Border Services Hiring People to Get Beaten Up
All those bar fights might have actually come in handy
The Canada Border Services Agency is looking for people who are okay with getting beaten up for money.
The official job posting says the position is for “stunt actors” to be treated like a hostile suspect for trainees to practice “pain compliance techniques”.
People who apply for this job must be willing to be thrown to the floor, handcuffed, searched and beaten (via fists, feet, or batons) and could be asked help with up to 15 situations per day.
Before y'all apply for this, make sure you know your gun safety basics for this, uh, fake pistol. pic.twitter.com/dJHU1DBMme
— Justin Ling (@Justin_Ling) July 22, 2019