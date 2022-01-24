Can You Hear If Water Is Hot Or Cold?
Does temperature have an effect on the sound of water?
Does the temperature of a liquid change the sound? If you take a bowl, and pour hot water into it, will that make a different sound than cold water? The quick answer is yes, and they will explain why in the video — also important to keep that it’s something like 97 percent of people can identify the correct temperature just based on a short sound clip.
