Can You Hear If Water Is Hot Or Cold?

Does temperature have an effect on the sound of water?

Does the temperature of a liquid change the sound? If you take a bowl, and pour hot water into it, will that make a different sound than cold water? The quick answer is yes, and they will explain why in the video — also important to keep that it’s something like 97 percent of people can identify the correct temperature just based on a short sound clip.

@theqielves From QI Series N Noisy Noses with #SandiToksvig #AlanDavies #AislingBea #RossNoble and #CoreyTaylor #QI #Slipknot ♬ original sound – Quite Interesting

