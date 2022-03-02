Listen Live

‘Californication’ Music Video Now ‘Californication’ The Video Game

only 20 years late

The iconic music video for Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Californication’ which features the band running through a video game has now become an actual video game. Have the graphics improved over 20 years? Not really. You do have to download the game which you can right here. And I did download it for about 15 minutes of fun. It doesn’t run smoothly, more like a computer game that you used to run a family desktop computer. However, you have RHCP music in the background and seven levels that all feature some sort of villain you need to avoid while you run around and collect the Chili Peppers logo.

You don’t have to collect them all to move to the next level, but it’s better to give it a few go arounds. You can definitely beat my score, if your interest lasts that long.

