California Weather Reporter Gets Forecast Crashed By Young Son

Nolan just learned to walk and "there's no stopping him!"

Working from home can be challenging with kids at home. They can appear at any time – jumping into zoom calls and into live broadcasts.

A California weather reporter, Brandi Hitt, was reporting the weather from home on ABC when her son, Nolan decided to crash the forecast to get a hug from his mum.

According to mum, he just learned how to walk and “there’s no stopping him now.”

Watch the the adorableness below:

So adorable!

