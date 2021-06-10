By The Power Of Greyskull He-Man is Back

He-Man is back and ripped as ever. A new trailer for Masters Of The Universe: Revalation coming from Netflix was posted, and everyone got an updated look, but all the favourites are still there. Kevin Smith is at the head of this project and that can be comforting for many fans of the 40 year old series because you know Kevin is a fan. He doesn’t take on just anything for the money, he does his work because he cares about the legacy and the love for whatever he takes on.

First episode hits Netflix July 20, 2021.

Check out the trailer below.

(The I have the power part is at around the 33 second point)



