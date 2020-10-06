Listen Live

Buy a Rock 95 mask and help give a kid a Christmas!

Protect others, rep your favourite radio station and help give a kid a Christmas

By Entertainment, Host Blogs, Local, Morning Show

We are selling custom printed, limited edition Rock 95 face masks in support of the Rock 95/Kool FM Toy Drive. Get yours today before they are gone!

You can buy yours online by clicking here or you can call 705-725-7304 *0 and schedule a time for curb side purchase at our studios located at 431 Huronia Rd, Barrie Ontario.

Masks are $10 each + Service Charge (for online Purchases only) with 100% of proceeds going to The Rock 95 Kool FM Toy Drive.

The first 200 purchases will receive a free Rock 95 travel Hand Sanitizer and Carabiner.

MASK DETAILS

CUSTOM FACE MASKS with Filter Pocket – High quality 100% polyester fabric, machine washable. Adjustable elastic ear strap for a comfortable fit. Flexible wire frame over the nose for a secure fit. Individually polybagged.

Related posts

This Dental School Robot is Nightmare Fuel

Rotary Club of Barrie’s Spirit of Halloween Contest!

Fire Prevention Week

WATCH: Mick Fleetwood Recreates Viral Video Featuring Fleetwood Mac Song

Netflix Releases Images from Chadwick Boseman’s Final film

WATCH: Weird Al Creates ‘America Is Doomed, The Musical’ out of Presidential Debate

AC/DC Post Teaser Hinting at a Comeback

Bill Murray’s Lawyer Responds to Cease-and-desist from Doobie Brothers

Bill Murray got a Cease-And-Desist Letter From the Doobie Brothers