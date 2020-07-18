Bush To Livestream Concert Tonight Celebrating New Album

There have been plenty of ‘at-home’ concerts, and some of them have been pretty good, others…not so much. Well that’s about to change, and Bush is at the forefront of that change by streaming a live concert tonight with full production from an arena! I hope it is a success –because we could start to see more of these pop up.

Bush released their new album The Kingdom yesterday the 17th of July. Check out their new single ‘The Kingdom’ below.