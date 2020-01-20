Bumper Cars On Ice Is A Thing

Bumper Cars On Ice is becoming a popular winter activity. It already exists in Calgary, Vancouver and New York. It totally has to come to Barrie, don’t you think?!

The experience costs you $20 and that includes a 12-minute bumper car ride and a ticket that will get you access to the winter wonderland-themed bar, which will be complete with mulled wine and frozen winter cocktails. Plus live DJs will be spinning some sweet tunes.

This is pure joy to the max! Living your best life bumping around on the ice!

Main Image via Facebook / @bumpercarsonice