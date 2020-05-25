Budweiser Stage to Launch At-Home Concert Series

Since it’s very unlikely we will have a concert season this year, Budweiser Stage has launched Budweiser Stage at Home. It’s a weekly one-hour concert starting May 30 at 8 p.m. and running for at least the next four weeks on City TV. You can also stream it on Live Nation’s Live From Home platform.

The first show will be hosted by Tara Slone and will feature The Black Crowes and The Trews.

The following week on June 6th, Blue Rodeo and Alan Doyle will perform. The following two weeks of performers are TBA.

In a press release, Todd Allen, VP of Marketing for Labatt Breweries of Canada said:

“The month of May has always been the kick-off to summer with the opening of Budweiser Stage, however, during these unprecedented times we’ve all had to change how we live our lives. But it hasn’t changed Budweiser’s commitment to its community. Budweiser Stage at Home allows us to elevate the at home music experience while creating great moments for friends to celebrate at a distance.”

(cover photo via Canadian Summer Games’s photo stream flickr)