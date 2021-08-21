Saturday, August 21st grab your runners or paddle and join COPE for a fun day wherever you are!

It’s the COPE’s Buddy Paddles Simcoe in support of youth mental health, sponsored by McDonalds!!

Paddle or walk with your family and dog in support of COPE Service Dogs!

Go to Cope Dogs dot org and choose a dog to paddle or walk for – then fundraise all you can to see who will end up Buddy’s Bestie of 2021! Post your photos on Facebook and Instagram using hashtag buddy paddles simcoe and let’s flood social media with paddles and smiles!

For more details, click HERE.