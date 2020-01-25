Bryan Little Jersey Retirement Night

The Colts will be retiring Former Barrie Colt Bryan Little’s Jersey (Number 18)

During his time as a Colt, Little was named OHL rookie of the year, became the team’s all-time leading scorer and was eventually named captain.

He also won gold as a member of Team Canada at the 2007 World Junior Championship.

Everyone in attendance at the game will receive a special commemorative Bryan Little Noise maker.

