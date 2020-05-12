Bryan Adams Troubling Words

For a guy who has worked with words since at least the Summer of ’69, it’s surprising Bryan Adams would let loose with a tirade on an Instagram and Twitter about some cancelled shows due to the Corona virus.

While everyone can understand the frustration of all that goes along with this current pandemic, where he crossed the line was placing blame on a group of people for causing the worldwide crisis. They were hurtful words. What was the intention of placing blame on a group of people? To direct more hurtful feelings from others that might also hold the same view? In radio broadcasting, we are regulated by the C.R.T.C. (Canadian Radio-Television & Telecommunications Commission) as part of our license agreement to be able to broadcast information to the public and as such, much follow strict guidelines to prevent any kind of hurtful speech or comments being broadcast to the public. This causes us to think twice before delivering an opinion to consider whether our thoughts might be interpreted as hurtful or demeaning to either groups or individuals. Many people could benefit from this same type of “filter” before lashing out on social media channels that are unregulated.

As of this morning, the post has since been deleted. There has been no word as yet from Bryan Adams or his management, but you can certainly expect the next time you see him live might be during the Please Forgive Me tour. The lesson for all of us here. Think before you speak or drunk text.