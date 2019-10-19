The second annual Bridget’s Run is a 1km/5km family fun run/walk in recognition of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month and in support of Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and Bridget’s Bunnies.

Bridget’s Bunnies is dedicated to ensuring no family endures infant loss alone. In memory of baby Bridget, kits are provided to RVH that include memory makers, practical items, hand written notes, and resources to help the parents in the days that follow pregnancy and infant loss.

To register, visit: https://www.events.runningroom.com/site/16401/bridgets-run-2019/

Day of registration begins at 8:00 am, with the first race starting at 9:00 am. Strollers and furry friends are welcome.

For more information or to sponsor this event, email us at bridgetsrun@hotmail.com