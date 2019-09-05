Listen Live

Bricks of Cocaine Wash Up on Florida Beaches Because of Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian is churning up all sorts of things!

By Morning Show

Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Bahamas but thankfully Floridians were spared from the hurricane as it stayed off the coast. It was still close enough though to send a storm surge of up to 5-feet high to the coast…which also washed up a bunch of cocaine onto Florida beaches.

15 kilos have washed ashore over the past few days. Someone found a duffel bag full of 15 bricks of cocaine and turned it into police and another officer found individual bricks on another Florida beach.

Police are warning beach goers to be careful when grabbing the bricks because “if there’s an opening on the package, it can get into your pores and you can overdose”.

[via FloridaToday]

Related posts

There’s a ‘Between Two Ferns’ Movie Coming to Netflix

Woman in Bahamas Takes in Almost 100 Dogs to Shelter Them From Hurricane Dorian

Would you Give up $5,000 a Year to Wear Jeans to Work?

Farmers Almanac Predicting “Teeth-Chattering” Cold Winter

Guys Car Gets Stolen While He’s Robbing A Store

WATCH: The Breaking Bad Movie Trailer is Here

Canada’s Wonderland is One of the World’s 100 Greatest Places

The Most Amazing Bellyflops from Norway’s 2019 Death Diving World Championships

Florida Man Covers Girlfriend’s Car with Dirt With End Loader Because She Won’t Answer His Question