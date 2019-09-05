Bricks of Cocaine Wash Up on Florida Beaches Because of Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Bahamas but thankfully Floridians were spared from the hurricane as it stayed off the coast. It was still close enough though to send a storm surge of up to 5-feet high to the coast…which also washed up a bunch of cocaine onto Florida beaches.

Hurricane Dorian pushes several bricks of cocaine onto Florida beaches https://t.co/gpbibx733D pic.twitter.com/NESZsuiSN0 — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) September 4, 2019

15 kilos have washed ashore over the past few days. Someone found a duffel bag full of 15 bricks of cocaine and turned it into police and another officer found individual bricks on another Florida beach.

Police are warning beach goers to be careful when grabbing the bricks because “if there’s an opening on the package, it can get into your pores and you can overdose”.