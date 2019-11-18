Brewery Featuring Dogs Who Are Looking for Forever Homes on Beer Cans

A North Dakota brewery is helping local shelter dogs who are having a hard time getting adopted by featuring their pictures on beer cans.

Fargo Brewing Company partnered with 4 Luv of Dog Rescue to showcase some of their “One-der” dogs. One-der dogs are dogs who will thrive as the only animal in a household according to a volunteer for the rescue organization. That makes them a little bit tougher to find homes for.

Today is the day! Join us at Fargo Brewing at 5pm and support @4luvofdogrescue and help these “Oneder Dogs” find their forever home! pic.twitter.com/08lpPFmxbR — FargoBrewing (@fargobrewing) November 4, 2019

The six dogs featured are Nyx, Bizzy, Jensen, Hobie, Moby, and Virginia. There were 40 cases made and 25 sold at a special event where people could pick up a case for $9 and meet a few of the pups up for adoption. A portion of the proceeds from the sales of these cans will be donated to the rescue group.

(cover photo via Fargo Brewing Company Twitter)