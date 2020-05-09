Rock 95 presents in association with Impact Live, Mavricks Music Hall & We Love Sound present BreakOut Sound… A concert party In support Of central Ontario’s INDIE Emerging Artists.

Featuring:

Sweet & The Big Band

A Canadian Rock band from Newmarket, Ontario. Traditional Rock vibe with hints of the Blues, Soul, and Southern Style are the backdrop to catchy and powerful male and female lead vocals.

Reay

Is an alternative rock band from Ontario, Canada

Bootlegged

Is a 5 piece band with a lead female singer and a great mixture of male vocals as well, offering tons of variety. We understand how important it is to be a band who plays for the crowd, not just themselves, so entertaining the audience is always our focus.

And Special Guests Hip Check

Who’ll be performing a tribute to The Tragically Hip

Tickets are $15 click here to buy yours and use Promo Code ROCK95 to save the $3 fee.