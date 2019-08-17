BREAKING SOUND Indie Concert Series Kick-Off Party

BREAKING SOUND Indie Artist Concert Series will provide local bands the opportunity to showcase their music to a larger audience – not only by performing on the big stage at Mavricks, but by gaining radio exposure and opening the door to support big-name bands on future IMPACT LIVE shows!

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BAND For Future BREAKING SOUND Events!

All are welcome to attend the launch party and first of many shows on Saturday, Aug.17th!

TICKETS: $10 advance / $15 at doors

$5.00 EARLY BIRD SPECIAL

Enter Promo Code: “SUPPORTLOCAL”

For 50% Off TIX (Includes HST & Fee)

Click here for Tickets

OUR COMPLETELY LOCAL AUG.17th LINE-UP INCLUDES:

BIGFOOTS HAND is a five piece rock band hailing from Barrie, Ontario. The band draws from many influences, both past and present. They carry with them an enormous sound live and on their recordings.

CRAST representing our hometown provide a unique blend of alternative, pop & hard rock encompassing everything great about rock n’ roll.

RED LIGHT DISCO combines elements from alternative and traditional rock and roll stylings into a sound truly their own. Consisting of members of From the Ruins and Monday Matinee, RLD brings hard-hitting dynamics and relatable messages into their songwriting to create a genuine, honest, and truly rock and roll live show.

ABSOLUTELY YOU is an alternative, garage and art rock band from Barrie. Their live shows are filled with crowd interaction, stage antics and exciting surprises that can make any crowd lose their minds.

THE SAYDES are newcomers to the Barrie music scene that are certainly making an impact. Their sound is a youthful yet powerful homage to 90’s grunge and alternative rock.