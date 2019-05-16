BREAKING NEWS: Rolling Stones Concert At Burl’s Creek Is Back On!

Sometimes you can actually get what you want. It seems as though those wild, wild horses couldn’t keep Mick from rocking out this summer. The World’s greatest Rock ‘n Roll Band announced Thursday morning that they will in fact be coming to Burl’s Creek this summer. The band announced in March that Mick Jagger needed medical attention and they were postponing their North American stops on the No Filter tour.





What it means for ticket holders

When the Stones announced the cancellation on Facebook, the Band told fans to hold onto existing tickets, “as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly.” The Stones Canada Day weekend date here in Oro Medonte has not changed and all tickets will be honoured and tickets are on sale as of 7am Thursday May 16th.

The Rolling Stones are coming to Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte for the ONLY Canadian date on their No Filter Tour this summer.







The Canada Rocks with the Rolling Stones show will be staged at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds on the Saturday night of the Canada Day Holiday Weekend.

The NO FILTER Tour will make stops in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York, and Chicago before heading north to Burl’s Creek for Canada Day weekend!

