BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

8:30am-11:30am

May you never be too old to search the skies on Christmas Eve-anonymous

But don’t wait until the 24th! Be sure to watch the skies on the eve of December 14th & 15th and you may be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of Santa’s sleigh as he slides into Penetanguishene. He wants a good night’s sleep as he will be here at the Penetanguishene Centennial Museum & Archives very early the following two mornings, all rosy cheeked and ready for all the children who will be having breakfast with him. Everyone’s breakfast will consist of waffles, sausage and beverage. Little eyes will pop with wonder as they view the wide selection of waffle toppings including Elf Dust. After breakfast the children can visit with Santa, do some crafts, play some games and have their face painted. What a wonderful way for families to kick off the season.

Reservations are suggested but not necessary. $8.00 per person