Brain Wilson Doc “Long Promised Road” Coming in November

Brian Wilson, the man behind the success of The Beach Boys and arguably responsible for the surf rock era. An era that brought innocent joy to millions and still does today. Like many incredibly successful artists, Brian Wilson had a consistent battle with mental health and in Long Promised Road we explore every facet of Brian’s fascinating, and historic career.

To see how Rolling Stone Editor and long times friend, Jason Fine, is able to connect with Brian and bring out the stories in this documentary is powerful, and that’s just the trailer.

Long Promised Road will be available in theatres and VOD November 19, 2021.



