BRADFORD WEST GWILLIMBURY FIREFIGHTER CAR WASH IN SUPPORT OF BRADFORD HELPING HAND FOOD BANK

This Saturday, the Bradford West Gwillimbury firefighters from Local 3940 will be hosting a car wash in support of the Bradford Helping Hand Food Bank.

On Saturday, patrons will be able to drive their vehicles through the hall for a rinse and wash, with a final rinse coming from the aerial ladder out on the front apron.

BWG Fire is looking for donations to the Bradford food bank with a goal of filling one fire truck.

At this time, the food bank is in need of school snacks, in time for school in September. Items like fruit cups, pudding, canned fruit, juice boxes, cereal and granola bars, breakfast cereal and cookies would be greatly appreciated.

The car wash runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday Aug. 8 at the BWG Fire Hall located at 75 Melbourne Drive. All are invited to come out to show their support