Borat Was In Toronto…And London…And All Over

Ahead of the big premiere for the sequel to Borat it looks like Amazon decided to do some publicity by rolling out a massive inflatable Borat in the Toronto harbour front. Imagine waking up to this in the morning?

Good one @PrimeVideo @AmazonStudios #Toronto #BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN pic.twitter.com/XgkDpubgFu — Anne Brodie (@annebrodie) October 22, 2020

The movie is set to be released Friday Oct 23rd, or if you stay up late enough tonight, only a few hours from now. There has been a lot of hype for this movie for various reasons like the success of the first one, the fact we as a civilization want and need new content, the story about Rudy Giuliani and how he may have been caught in a compromising position — this movie has a lot going for it. Will it deliver? We will find out before the start of the weekend.

Just a giant inflatable #Borat floating down the Thames 😂 pic.twitter.com/U9Pd1Y04t4 — Radio X (@RadioX) October 22, 2020

Busy day for Borat—– here he is making his way down the Thames River in London, England.