Borat 2 Teaser Trailer Is Here

Film is to arrive on Amazon Prime before the end of October

It was not long ago that we learned a sequel to Sasha Baron Cohen’s Borat was in the works and we got a heck of a lot more information today about it. The sequel didn’t go with a conventional name with Borat 2, but rather Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan. Not surprising there with the ridiculous title, Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan was the name of the original after all. You can also see the subtle jabs taken at Trump with this teaser trailer that arrived today.

