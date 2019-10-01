BONUS Birthday Bash Chances

As we roll into October, we are now approaching close to the half way point of entering to win passes to ROCK 95’s 31st Birthday Bash which means there are still tons of opportunities to win your way into the big private party featuring Tom Cochrane, The Trews and Finger 11 coming up a little later this fall.

If you’ve been having trouble getting through on the phone lines, be listening for “bonus” chances to win all this month. This week, there are three different opportunities for you to enter to win additional passes.

On Tuesday (and every Tuesday up to the Birthday Bash) play “Tradio” with the ROCK 95 Morning Crew. Have something around the house you’d like to trade away for Birthday Bash passes? Call the Morning Crew Tuesday mornings with your “trade” offer. If they select your item, you get the passes!

This Thursday, ROCK 95 will be live at Park Place for the 10th Annual Undie 500. Saturday, stop by one of our Birthday Bash Sponsors Canadian Equipment Outfitters to fill out a ballot to win Next week, is our annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drop in support of the Food Bank. It’s a great cause and also an extra chance for you to win passes to the Bash as well.

Plus, there are still tons of opportunities throughout all of October and tons of chances to call in to win Birthday Bash passes on-air as well, so be listening for your next chance to call in and score yours!