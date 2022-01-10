Bob Saget: TV Dad, Dirty Joke Teller…and Hip Hop Star?

Full House. Fuller House. How I Met Your Mother. Sure. But *I* grew up on America’s Funniest Home Videos, the pre-cursor to what we now know as youtube.

But Bob Saget just didn’t give out $10,000 each week & show us the funny films shot on camcorders, he also did impressions and voice-overs to all the crazy videos. He single-handedly made me want to buy a video camera so we could film something funny and get on the show. That was my silly thought as a kid.

When I grew up and went to university, I discovered a whole new side of Bob Saget. His show-stealing performance in “Half Baked”…his standup comedy that made Danny Tanner seem like he was from a different dimension. And then there was his brilliant delivery and performance in the comical documentary “The Aristocrats.”

You may be familiar with some or all this work I’ve listed above. But did you know that Bob Saget was once a hip-hop star? One of my all-time favourite parody music videos from the comedic mind of Jamie Kennedy, and the late, great Bob Saget…the illest motha-***** in a cardigan sweater!

‘Night Michelle!

McCully