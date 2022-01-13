Bob Belchor and Family Get A Movie

Bob’s Burgers is coming up on it’s 13th season and has been cemented as another FOX animation icon. The Belchor family and restaurant have been given the silver screen experience with a movie coming May 27, 2022. The film was originally delayed due to, you guessed it, covid-19, but the trailer has arrived!

According to 20th Century Studios, “The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.”



