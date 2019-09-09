BLUE RODEO IS COMING TO THE BMC

Blue Rodeo will be rocking the Barrie Molson Centre this December and presale tickets are available now.

Led by Jim Cuddy, Blue Rodeo has been churning out their brand of country-rock music since 1984. With 15 studio albums, 4 live records, and a greatest hits albums under their belts, there will be no shortage of hits to hear at the show. Blue Rodeo will also be playing the Kee to Bala earlier in October before making their way to the BMC in December.

You can check out all the detail on the band’s website.

Feature image courtesy of Dustin Rabin via Blue Rodeo