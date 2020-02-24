Listen Live

Blue Jays Player Pays Tribute to Neil Peart at Spring Training

Who knew Caleb Joseph was such a Rush fan?

Rush drummer Neil Peart’s passing affected people around the world. There have been many tributes since last month and one took place during the Toronto Blue Jays’ spring training.

Jays catcher, Caleb Joseph heard a Rush song come on over the PA during morning calisthenics, so he did what any true Rush fan would do…sat down with some buckets and equipment and drummed his heart out.

