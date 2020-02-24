Blue Jays Player Pays Tribute to Neil Peart at Spring Training
Who knew Caleb Joseph was such a Rush fan?
Rush drummer Neil Peart’s passing affected people around the world. There have been many tributes since last month and one took place during the Toronto Blue Jays’ spring training.
Jays catcher, Caleb Joseph heard a Rush song come on over the PA during morning calisthenics, so he did what any true Rush fan would do…sat down with some buckets and equipment and drummed his heart out.
Neil Peart would be proud ❤️ @CamelBackstop x @RushTheBand pic.twitter.com/4VTqW8e2bb
— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 20, 2020
@CamelBackstop with another flawless air drumming impersonation of Neil Peart from @rushtheband today at @BlueJays spring training #rush #neilpeart #geddylee #alexlifeson #calebjoseph #spiritoftheradio #toronto #torontobluejays #bluejays #mlb #springtraining #airdrumming pic.twitter.com/jhsOq4K7sx
— Trent Bailey (@TheTrentBailey) February 19, 2020
Don’t tweet much but am so saddened by the news of Neil Peart’s passing. Rush is my favorite band and Neil my favorite drummer. The reason I even picked up drum sticks was because of Neil. Just absolutely crushed by this news. Always held hope for 1 more tour. Thank You Neil!
— Caleb Joseph (@CamelBackstop) January 11, 2020