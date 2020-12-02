Blizzard of Ozzy Yule Log

The official Ozzy Osbourne youtube page hasn’t released any new music however they did release an hour and 12 minutes of music with an Ozzy style yule log. If you’re someone that likes to have the tv on the fireplace channel this holiday season but listening to the constant repeat of the crackle doesn’t do it for you, or perhaps someone in your household likes the fireplace channel and you would prefer music, this is your mix. Keep this link on hand for the next month.

Here is the playlist:

0:05 – Under the Graveyard 5:08 – All My Life 9:30 – Dreamer 14:21 – Ultimate Sin 18:10 – Revelation (Mother Earth) 24:23 – Holy for Tonight 29:21 – See You On the Other Side 35:36 – Crazy Train 40:31 – Ordinary Man 45:38 – Thank God for the Bomb 53:52 – No More Tears 1:01:20 – Road to Nowhere 1:06:34 – Diary of a Madman