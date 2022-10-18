Rock Climber Stands His Ground And Fights Off Bear

A rock climber seems to be enjoying his day when a bear comes and says hello. However, a bear says hello in an aggressive way, by attacking the climber.

There are a few things to note once you’ve watched the video over 10 times, like why did the bear attack? You can see one cub below him and off the left foot of the climber (bottom right of screen) so being too close to her cubs was likely a factor.

Also, it looks like a black bear, rather than a brown or grizzly, which likely contributed to the fact the climber still has his life.

Wonder if this rock climber would say that being attacked by a bear is the scariest thing he has experienced…because rock climbing would be up there too…