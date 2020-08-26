Listen Live

Bill & Ted Want you to Film Your Best Air Guitar Shred

#ShredWithBillAndTed

Bill & Ted Face the Music is out this Friday in theatres and on demand and to celebrate, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter want you show them your best Air Guitar Shred on Tik Tok.

 

@billandtedfacethemusicJoin the ##ShredWithBillAndTed challenge. ##BillAndTed ##FaceTheMusic On Demand and in theaters 8/28.

♬ Beginning of the End (Wyld Stallyns Edit) – From Bill & Ted Face the Music – Weezer

Make sure you use the hashtag #ShredWithBillAndTed and if you don’t have Tik Tok…get your kids to post it for you.

(cover photo via Bago Games flickr)

