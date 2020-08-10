‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ is being released four days early

The release date for Bill & Ted Face the Music has changed once again.

Unlike the last changes, this time there’s actually some good news, as the movie will be released four days earlier. Originally, the movie was going to come out on September 1st, but now it will be released on VOD and in theatres on August 28th.

In addition to the announcement, there’s a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the flick, which you can check out below.