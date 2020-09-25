Listen Live

Bill Murray got a Cease-And-Desist Letter From the Doobie Brothers

Their lawyer definitely had a great time writing this letter

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Funny, Morning Show

Bill Murray is an accomplished actor, comedian and entrepreneur. He’s got a golf apparel brand called William Murray Golf and and is selling a shirt called Zero Hucks Given (named after Huckleberry Finn).

The advertisements for the shirt use the Doobie Brothers song “Listen To The Music”, without permission from the band.

The Doobie Brothers’ lawyer sent a pretty hilarious letter to the Murray’s company demanding they stop using the song without compensation.

(cover photo via Nathan Congleton flickr)

