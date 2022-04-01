Big Announcement From The Sheepdogs!

What’s in a name? Does it matter what a band’s name is or is it all about music?

With tickets on sale now for their huge Fall tour of North America, including at Toronto show at Massey Hall October 13th, (but also 48 OTHER dates), this is a huge, ambitious deal for The Sheepdogs to be back on the road!

Tickets for all shows available here: http://www.thesheepdogs.com

How much prep goes into getting ready for a tour?

How much did the pandemic change their recording process for the new music?

Should The Sheepdogs be considered pro athletes?

What is Ewan Currie’s favourite Super Nintendo game?

And…a HUGE announcement about a BIG change the band is making at the end of their tour!