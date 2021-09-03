BIG BROTHES BIG SISTERS NORTH SIMCOE – THE BIG GAME

Enjoy a 24 Hour Live Gaming Stream in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Simcoe.

Inside the Game will be live streaming on Twitch and Rogers TV on September 17 at noon until noon on September 18.

Each hour will feature a different game, interviews from game developers, prizes and more!

Inside the Game will review games from virtual reality, the latest gaming reviews, developer interviews gaming tech and much more!

All donations got back into supporting youth mentoring programs in North Simcoe

