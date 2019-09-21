10am – 4pm

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Barrie & District Showcase of Homes Tour is returning on Saturday September 21st from 10am-4pm. Tickets can be purchased mid-August on our website or at 168 Bayfield St., Barrie or various outlets around Barrie. You can call 705-728-0515 for more ticket information. Lunch is included at Ferndale Banquet Hall from 11-2pm

Our local tour is self-guided and showcases some of Barrie and area’s most distinguished and illustrious homes. There is a variety of small to large and old to new homes on the tour each year each with their own unique differences.

All proceeds from Showcase of Homes 2019 benefit children’s mentoring programs, which allow kids in our community the opportunity to have a healthy, lasting friendship with a caring adult mentor. Come out and support the kids in your community!