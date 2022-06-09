What Colour Car Best Keeps Its Value?
If it's yellow let it mellow, if it's brown your price will be flushed down.
Do you choose a vehicle based on colour? Do you not care what colour it is? Is your car so dirty you forget what colour it is?
When it comes time to re-sell your vehicle, the colour of it could have a huge impact on what you get for it. Some colours depreciate a car, some colours give it a little extra value…all according to a new study!
Top Car Colours For Value
- Yellow
- Orange
- Purple
- Red
- Green
- Blue
- Gray
- Beige
- Silver
- White
On the other side of the coin, the WORST colour for depreciating your car on the re-sale market, is brown. Is there any surprise there?