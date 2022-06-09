What Colour Car Best Keeps Its Value?

Do you choose a vehicle based on colour? Do you not care what colour it is? Is your car so dirty you forget what colour it is?

When it comes time to re-sell your vehicle, the colour of it could have a huge impact on what you get for it. Some colours depreciate a car, some colours give it a little extra value…all according to a new study!

Top Car Colours For Value

Yellow Orange Purple Red Green Blue Gray Beige Silver White

On the other side of the coin, the WORST colour for depreciating your car on the re-sale market, is brown. Is there any surprise there?