Bernadette Connors Rocks the Boat!

With many artists struggling to find venues to perform at this summer, Bernadette Connors and her band are going to be boating to you!

This Saturday, well known Georgina singer-songwriter Bernadette Connors and her band are taking to the waters of Lake Simcoe for 5 different performances from aboard their “band boat”. The tour is to spread some good cheer to people who live around the Lake and to also promote her new upcoming CD.

The first stop will be at Sibbold Point Provincial Park in the Sutton area. Then, it’s off to De La Salle Beach in Jackson’s Point. The band will make their way over to Barrie through Kempenfelt Bay Saturday afternoon to perform and then make their way over to entertain the patrons at Friday Harbour just in time for a dinner performance, with the band heading back to Jackson’s Point for the final performance and CD release party at the Ramada Inn at 7pm.

All of the shows are free, but the CD release party is a ticketed event and will feature food and drinks available for purchase on the patio of the Ramada Inn Hotel. Space will be limited for social distancing requirements. Throughout the evening, Bernadette will be singing songs from her upcoming CD as well as many of your favorite popular songs.

Here is the schedule for Saturday’s performances:

JOIN BERNADETTE AND HER BAND AS THEY ROCK THE LAKE

« SIBBALD POINT 11am

« DE LA SALLE BEACH 12:30pm

« KEMPENFELT BAY 2:30pm

« FRIDAY HARBOUR 5pm

« RAMADA INN JACKSON POINT 7pm