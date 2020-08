BERNADETTE CONNORS BOAT TOUR

Bernadette Connors Entertains Lake Simcoe

JOIN BERNADETTE AND HER BAND AS THEY ROCK THE LAKE

SIBBALD POINT 11am

DE LA SALLE BEACH 12:30pm

KEMPENFELT BAY 2:30pm

FRIDAY HARBOUR 5pm

RAMADA INN JACKSON POINT 7pm

GET IN YOUR BOAT AND FOLLOW US AROUND OR SHOW UP AT ANY OF THE ABOVE LOCATIONS AND WATCH FROM THE SHORE.

BE PART OF THIS EXCITING AND UNIQUE EVENT

JOIN THE PARTY CD LAUNCH

AT 7PM THE BOAT WILL PULL INTO THE BAY IN JACKSON POINT DIRECTLY IN FRONT OF THE RAMADA INN TO ENTERTAIN EVERYONE THAT GATHERS ON THE LAWN. FOOD AND DRINKS ARE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE ON THE HOTELS PATIO. (NO COOLERS PLEASE). YOU NEED A TICKET TO GET IN AND SPACES ARE LIMITED.

THROUGHOUT THE EVENING BERNADETTE WILL SONGS FROM HER UPCOMING CD AS WELL AS MANY OF OUR FAVORITE POPULAR SONGS. BE ONE OF THE FIRST TO HEAR THESE NEW SONGS PERFORMED LIVE. CONTACT ………………………………..FOR TICKETS