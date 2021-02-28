BENNYS FOR COPE WITH DUNLOP STREET DINER

Enjoy brunch with COPE Service Dogs for Bennys for COPE.

Order your scrumptious brunch from Dunlop Diner and virtually join award winning Chef Amanda on Sunday, February 28th at 11 am to create your brunch.

On the Menu:

Candied Bacon Benedict

With Apples, Brie and Pickled Red Onions

Topped with Two Poached Eggs, Hollandaise Sauce and

Golden Bee Pollen

Home fries

30 dollars per person includes all the ingredients you will need to create this chef-inspired brunch, virtual instructions with Dunlop Diner’s Chef Amanda and your name entered into the prize pool!

For more details and to register, click HERE.