Beaverton Legion’s Third Annual Ice Fishing Derby
You’re Invited…
Beaverton Legion’s Third Annual Ice Fishing Derby is on February 15th !
No fishing licenses required on family day weekend, so bring the whole family !
* Prizes for Biggest Trout, Whitefish & Perch
*Derby runs from 7a.m. to 5 p.m.
*Dinner at the Beaverton Legion starts at 6 p.m.
*$20 Entry Fee – includes Fish Fry Dinner & Prizes !
February 15th – 2020
Tickets available now at the following locations;
Royal Canadian Legion 517 Mara Road in Beaverton as well as these great supporters;
Tim Hales Fish Huts
Brechin Point Fish Huts
DW Bait & Tackle
Floyd Hales Fish Huts
Mitchells Fish Huts
Davis Hardware
Shirley’s Country
Simcoe Designs
Casey’s Fish Huts
Daves Fish Huts