You’re Invited…

Beaverton Legion’s Third Annual Ice Fishing Derby is on February 15th !

No fishing licenses required on family day weekend, so bring the whole family !

* Prizes for Biggest Trout, Whitefish & Perch

*Derby runs from 7a.m. to 5 p.m.

*Dinner at the Beaverton Legion starts at 6 p.m.

*$20 Entry Fee – includes Fish Fry Dinner & Prizes !

February 15th – 2020

Tickets available now at the following locations;

Royal Canadian Legion 517 Mara Road in Beaverton as well as these great supporters;

Tim Hales Fish Huts

Brechin Point Fish Huts

DW Bait & Tackle

Floyd Hales Fish Huts

Mitchells Fish Huts

Davis Hardware

Shirley’s Country

Simcoe Designs

Casey’s Fish Huts

Daves Fish Huts