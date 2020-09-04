Listen Live

Beastie Boys announce forthcoming greatest hits album ‘Beastie Boys Music’

'Beastie Boys Music' is set for release October 23rd

Beastie Boys have announced a new greatest hits compilation called Beastie Boys Music, which is set for release on October 23rd via UMe.

The career-spanning album will be released digitally, on CD, and as a 2xLP set. Beastie Boys Music features some of their greatest hits, including “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!),” “Intergalactic,” and “No Sleep Till Brooklyn.”

 

A press release reveals that the new album is “a companion piece” to the 2020 film Beastie Boys Story and 2018’s Beastie Boys Book.

Check out the tracklist for Beastie Boys Music below.

Beastie Boys Music Tracklist:

01 – “So What’Cha Want”
02 – “Paul Revere”
03 – “Shake Your Rump”
04 – “Make Some Noise”
05 – “Sure Shot”
06 – “Intergalactic”
07 – “Ch-Check It Out”
08 – “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)”
09 – “Pass the Mic”
10 – “Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win”
11 – “Body Movin’”
12 – “Sabotage”
13 – “Hold It Now, Hit It”
14 – “Shadrach”
15 – “Root Down”
16 – “Brass Monkey”
17 – “Get It Together”
18 – “Jimmy James”
19 – “Hey Ladies”
20 – “No Sleep Till Brooklyn”

