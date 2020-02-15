Be The Difference – Coldest Night of the Year Kick-Off Party in Support of Youth Haven

Saturday, Feb 15, 2020, 6:00 PM – Lion’s Gate Banquet Centre – 386 Blake Street, Barrie, ON L4M 1L3

An evening in support of Youth Haven, kicking off the 2020 Coldest Night of the Year fundraising campaign.

Multi Tech Audio Visual is proud to present “Be The Difference”, a dance party, and DJ battle. Dance the night away to the sounds of two talented DJ’s during a live spin-off battle contest while being mesmerized by the moving graphics set to the beat of the music throughout the venue. Feel the vibe as you enter a room transformed into a happening night club atmosphere. Enjoy the experience of fantastic sound and lighting effects to energize you and get you up onto the dance floor. Tickets will include an evening of music, dancing, opportunity to win prizes, silent auction, late-night snacks, popcorn station, and unlimited photos at the Magic Mirror Photobooth. This is a 19+ event. Dress is casual. 100% Ticket proceeds including funds raised during this event support the 2020 Youth Haven’s CNOY 2020 campaign.

Did you know that 1 in 3 people who are homeless are youth? There must be a way to help! Join us family day weekend for Be The Difference; a video dance party fundraiser in support of Youth Haven to kick off their “Coldest Night Of The Year” campaign. There will be a DJ Battle, licensed bar, snacks, prizes and more. Tickets are $100 and all proceeds go towards ending youth homelessness. Saturday February 15th, be the difference. Families helping families, brought to you by MTAV.

