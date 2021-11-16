BBBS North Simcoe HOLIDAY SURVIVOR 2021

Sip, Support and Survive with Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Simcoe’s “HOLIDAY SURVIVOR 2021”.

Sign up your team of six today (must be 19 plus to play).

Cost is $240 a team with the top 4 teams winning LCBO gift cards.

Then follow along on Facebook December 6 to 10th to see which names are drawn for daily elimination!

All proceeds go to support the over 200 young people across North Simcoe.

Hurry! Deadline to Register is November 26, limit of 60 teams.

For more details and to register click HERE.