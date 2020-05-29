Listen Live

Barrie’s Live Music Show Spotlight #4

14-year-old Mariah Evangeline Dion is bound to be a household name

By Entertainment

Rock 95 is proud to partner with Barrie’s Live Music Show to shine a spotlight on local musicians.

Every week, Rock 95 will select one performance from Barrie’s Live Music Show on Facebook, to be featured right here on Rock 95.com! This week, the group is fundraising in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Barrie & District. If you’d like to donate, click here.

This week’s feature artist is Mariah Evangeline Dion. Mariah is only 14 years old, and already one of the best musicians our city has ever seen. Mariah did a live performance on Barrie’s Live Music Show on Monday and showed there is no genre she can’t play. Pop? Check. Country? Check. Rock? CHECK!  Check out the full performance below

Posted by Mariah Evangeline Dion on Monday, May 25, 2020

 

Related posts

An Ottawa homeowner woke up to find a moose in his swimming pool

Budweiser Stage to Launch At-Home Concert Series

WATCH: John Malkovich Gives Preschool Graduation Speech

A Deeper Look At Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’

Barrie’s Live Music Show Musician Spotlight #3

Guns N’ Roses Launch “Not in This Lifetime Selects” Streaming Series

Chris Pratt’s Son Accidently Deletes 51,000 Unread Emails

Dad Going Viral for Making ‘Dad How Do I…” Videos on YouTube for Kids Without Dads

Alice Cooper Drops New COVID-19 Song + Video