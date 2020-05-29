Barrie’s Live Music Show Spotlight #4

Rock 95 is proud to partner with Barrie’s Live Music Show to shine a spotlight on local musicians.

Every week, Rock 95 will select one performance from Barrie’s Live Music Show on Facebook, to be featured right here on Rock 95.com! This week, the group is fundraising in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Barrie & District. If you’d like to donate, click here.

This week’s feature artist is Mariah Evangeline Dion. Mariah is only 14 years old, and already one of the best musicians our city has ever seen. Mariah did a live performance on Barrie’s Live Music Show on Monday and showed there is no genre she can’t play. Pop? Check. Country? Check. Rock? CHECK! Check out the full performance below