Barrie’s Live Music Show Musician Spotlight

Rock 95 is proud to partner with Barrie’s Live Music Show to shine a spotlight on local musicians.

Every week, Rock 95 will select one performance from Barrie’s Live Music Show on Facebook, to be featured right here on Rock 95.com! This week, the group is fundraising in support of Hospice Simcoe. If you’d like to donate, click here.

This weeks feature artist is Ryan Woolhead of Barrie, Ontario. Woolhead has shared many performances on Barrie’s Live Music Show, but his cover of the Our Lady Peace classic 4 AM was our favourite. Check it out below!