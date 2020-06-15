Barrie’s Live Music Show Musician Spotlight #5

Rock 95 is proud to partner with Barrie’s Live Music Show to shine a spotlight on local musicians.

Every week, Rock 95 will select one performance from Barrie’s Live Music Show on Facebook, to be featured right here on Rock 95.com! This week, the group is fundraising in support of the Down Syndrome Association of Simcoe County. If you’d like to donate, click here.

This week’s feature artists are Dan and Milli Schop. They submitted their version of “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” for the #RockBLMS challenge and it was just the song we needed to hear last week. Milli is part of local Barrie band The Straits, who we also recommend you check out!