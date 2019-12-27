Barrie’s Downtown Countdown

Barrie’s annual New Year’s Eve Downtown Countdown is ready to roll! The Downtown Countdown is one of the biggest New Year’s celebrations in Central Ontario. People travel from far and wide to be part of the free evening of fun and entertainment.

This year, The Trews will headline the evening and help ring in 2020 along with the people gathered in downtown Barrie December 31st, New Year’s Eve. The party goes rain, snow, cold, no matter the weather. New Year’s Eve is happening in dowtown Barrie. Here is the line-up for the night:

Activities, 6pm–Midnight at Barrie City Hall

Skating at the Circle at the Centre rink. Bring your skates! Horse-drawn wagon rides Roaming street performers Family fun activities: Face painting and more Bonfire warming zone Food vendors Fireworks: Two shows – the first following the family celebration and the second at midnight to ring in 2019​!



Entertainment

7:00 Splash ‘n Boots

7:50pm Family Countdown to Fireworks

8:15pm The Hillbirds

9:15pm Craig Cardiff

10:30pm ​The Trews

11:55pm​ ​​New Year’s Eve Greetings

Midnight Countdown to 2020 & Fireworks