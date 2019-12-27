Listen Live

Barrie’s Downtown Countdown

ROCK IN 2020 WITH THE TREWS!

By Host Blogs, Local

Barrie’s annual New Year’s Eve Downtown Countdown is ready to roll!  The Downtown Countdown is one of the biggest New Year’s celebrations in Central Ontario.  People travel from far and wide to be part of the free evening of fun and entertainment.

This year, The Trews will headline the evening and help ring in 2020 along with the people gathered in downtown Barrie December 31st, New Year’s Eve.  The party goes rain, snow, cold, no matter the weather.  New Year’s Eve is happening in dowtown Barrie.  Here is the line-up for the night:

Activities, 6pm–Midnight at Barrie City Hall

    • Skating at the Circle at the Centre rink. Bring your skates!
    • Horse-drawn wagon rides
    • Roaming street performers
    • Family fun activities: Face painting and more
    • Bonfire warming zone
    • Food vendors
    • Fireworks: Two shows – the first following the family celebration and the second at midnight to ring in 2019​!

Entertainment

                                                 7:00                                         Splash ‘n Boots

                                                 7:50pm                                    Family Countdown to Fireworks

                                                8:15pm                                    The Hillbirds

                                                9:15pm                                    Craig Cardiff

                                                 10:30pm                                  ​The Trews

                                                11:55pm​                                  ​​New Year’s Eve Greetings

                                               Midnight                                 Countdown to 2020 & Fireworks

