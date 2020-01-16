Barrie’s annual culinary delight, Barrielicious is all set and ready to roll out for the new decade. Here’s your chance to check out and experience some of the many local restaurants, bistros and pubs that are participating in Barrielicious 2020. It’s the biggest food event of the year and it kicks off this weekend in and around the City of Barrie and runs through February 2nd.

This is your chance to try out some of our region’s amazing local cuisine as most of the participating restaurants are offering a priced fixed menu of up to three different Barrielicious menu items ranging in price anywhere around $15, $20, $25, or $30 per person. Most include three courses, an appetizer, main course and desert.

It’s a great way to experience a lot of different food items that maybe you thought you’d like to sample but haven’t a chance, or to maybe venture outside your comfort zone and sample some foods you’ve never considered trying before. It’s a great way to beat the winter blahs or to meet up with some friends to spend a cold winter night over some fine food with some great conversation in an amazing atmosphere.

Reservations are the best way to go so that you won’t be disappointed when you arrive, so check out the different restaurants, bistro’s and clubs participating, select the place you’d like to check out, make your reservation and have a great time at Barrielicious!