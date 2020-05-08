Barrie Virtual Community Day
- Bring together between 80-120 businesses together as a business community
- Share with viewers how we can help them both now and in the future
- Promote key messaging of buying local, staying positive and continuing forward momentum within the Barrie community
- Deliver value to viewers by offering advice, tips, and information that they can use now
- Raise money for Barrie Food Bank & RVH Foundation!
At home DYI, and wellness tips brought to you by local business owners
Resources for positive and productive living during quarantine.
Healthy Social Engagement
Live Entertainment brought to you by local musicians
Target Audience:
Everyone from Barrie and Surrounding Area
Including Children (for childrens interactive hour)
List of Sectors:
Health & Fitness
Beauty & Wellness
Home Improvement
Food & Beverage
Recreation & Sport
Real Estate
Childcare
Professional Services
Artists & Entertainment
Automotive
Community / Not for Profit
General Messaging:
Must be positive
Valuable take aways
Helpful now
Promote business type in general
Promote small business vs big box stores
Buy Local
How you can service now
Thankful for healthcare workers
Thankful for everyone doing their part
Musician Music Choices
Positive
Feel good
Inspiring
Profits
All profits go to the Barrie Food Bank and RVH Foundation
Below is the first image with the business we had onboard this morning. We will keep updating this as the times goes on.